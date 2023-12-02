State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Lear worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lear by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $136.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.