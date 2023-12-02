The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,718 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Raymond James worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,057,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,869,000 after acquiring an additional 39,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 567,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $107.91 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

