Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $126.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.78%.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

