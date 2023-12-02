Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.5 %

ADC opened at $60.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADC

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.10 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,093.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.10 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,093.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,810. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.