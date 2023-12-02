Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,570 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $243.48.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

