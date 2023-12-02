Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 811,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,013,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Portland General Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $3,298,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.2 %

POR stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Read Our Latest Report on POR

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.