Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of XPO by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on XPO from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

