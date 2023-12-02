Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 25,487 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 219,985 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,274,000 after purchasing an additional 126,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $42.71 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

