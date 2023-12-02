Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 60.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

