Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 367 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKSI

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.