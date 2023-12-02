Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,599 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.50% of Phreesia worth $58,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 86.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,479 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 108.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,024,000 after purchasing an additional 772,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 102.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE:PHR opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $133,328.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,329,218.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $37,140.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,295.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $133,328.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,329,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $567,877 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

