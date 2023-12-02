Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,501 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Zimmer Biomet worth $59,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

