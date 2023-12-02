Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,456 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.39% of AtriCure worth $55,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after buying an additional 359,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after buying an additional 269,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,485,000 after buying an additional 253,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

