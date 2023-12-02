Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Waste Connections worth $56,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 805,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 131,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 589,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.81.

Waste Connections Trading Up 3.0 %

WCN opened at $139.56 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $146.12. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.60.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

