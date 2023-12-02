Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,680 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Fortis worth $59,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 831,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,321,000 after buying an additional 277,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 373,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,876,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 90,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 5.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,806,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,946,000 after acquiring an additional 144,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fortis by 11.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,888 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Fortis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.63 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.42%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.