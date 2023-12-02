Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,026 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

