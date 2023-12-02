Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,194 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $56,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE STZ opened at $241.95 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

