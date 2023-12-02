Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,732 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $53,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DFS opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.