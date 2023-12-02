Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $54,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.