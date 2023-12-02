Credit Suisse AG Has $54.85 Million Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,636 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $54,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $106.26 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $132.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average of $116.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRYS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.