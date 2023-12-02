Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pure Storage Call Options (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,826 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 156% compared to the typical volume of 3,054 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.14. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 173.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 546,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after buying an additional 346,885 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 126,795 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pure Storage by 238.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,288 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

