Short Interest in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Expands By 49.3%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the October 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 2.7 %

GTES stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

