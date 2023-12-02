QUASA (QUA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $676.95

QUASA (QUA) traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. QUASA has a total market cap of $201,268.04 and approximately $676.95 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,791.80 or 1.00017246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003900 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00170939 USD and is up 30.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,432.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.