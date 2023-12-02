Credit Suisse AG Buys 8,563 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of AvalonBay Communities worth $54,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 2.9 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.93 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

