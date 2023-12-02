Kanzhun Limited (BZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.52. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Macquarie lowered shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

