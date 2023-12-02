Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Down 4.2%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.37. 408,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,319,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,242 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,707,000 after acquiring an additional 845,814 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $11,891,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Revolve Group by 206.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 666,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,039,000 after acquiring an additional 542,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

