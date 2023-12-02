iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,339,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 557% from the previous session’s volume of 660,484 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $37.63.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $966.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2,553.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 69,183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.