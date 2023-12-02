Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0992 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:LUGDF opened at C$12.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.12. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.63 and a 1-year high of C$14.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

