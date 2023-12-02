Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.75

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.75 and last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 7285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.75.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.21.
Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.
