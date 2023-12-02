PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ISD opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $13.30.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
