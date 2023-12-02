PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 41,174 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the previous session’s volume of 12,059 shares.The stock last traded at $3.41 and had previously closed at $3.43.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

