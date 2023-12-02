PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39-2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.06.

NYSE PVH opened at $99.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average is $81.72. PVH has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $100.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. PVH’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 18.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

