Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-0.51 EPS.

MRVL opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

