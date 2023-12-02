Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-0.51 EPS.
MRVL opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
