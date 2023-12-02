PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39-2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.72. PVH has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PVH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $32,359,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $14,439,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $20,584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PVH by 37.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 822,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,306,000 after acquiring an additional 222,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.