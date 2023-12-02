Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-0.51 EPS.

MRVL stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after acquiring an additional 715,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,634,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,402,000 after acquiring an additional 295,657 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

