Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $257-$259 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.42 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. FBN Securities started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.90.

Get Samsara alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IOT

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $12,118,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,063,630.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,572,623.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $12,118,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,553,917 shares of company stock valued at $68,658,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Samsara by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after buying an additional 239,226 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Samsara by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after buying an additional 1,048,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.