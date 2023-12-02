Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 3.7 %

BBW stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $584,574.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,881.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $317,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,687.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $584,574.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,881.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,117 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 504.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBW shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Build-A-Bear Workshop

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.