Stanmore Resources Limited (ASX:SMR) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Stanmore Resources Limited (ASX:SMR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanmore Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Stanmore Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Stanmore Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stanmore Resources
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Stanmore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanmore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.