Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,691 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $52,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,976 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 106.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,888 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 103.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,533,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,041,000 after purchasing an additional 778,353 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,743,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 47.0% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,067,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 660,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

