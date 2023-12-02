Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,516 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,403,000 after buying an additional 576,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $197.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $201.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

