Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,459 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Kraft Heinz worth $52,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.