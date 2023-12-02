Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,686 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $49,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.