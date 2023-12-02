Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $17.16 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295,155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after buying an additional 347,029 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $126.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

