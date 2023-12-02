Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,293 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Verisk Analytics worth $17,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $242.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.92 and a 200-day moving average of $232.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

