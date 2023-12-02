Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 75,664 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $47,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.