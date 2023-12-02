W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.35% of W. R. Berkley worth $53,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,388.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $5,906,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 162.7% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 223,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 138,163 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 872,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,998,000 after purchasing an additional 225,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 31.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $73.26 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

