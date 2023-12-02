Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 27,784 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,784 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Leidos worth $16,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Leidos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

