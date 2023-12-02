Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $94.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $97.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $777.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

