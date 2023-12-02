Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 282.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $405.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.49 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.47.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

