Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 661 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.16% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

